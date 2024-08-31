Penobscot Wealth Management Buys 752 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Penobscot Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises about 1.0% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.53. 2,665,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,312. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $60.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

