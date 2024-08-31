Penobscot Wealth Management Sells 159 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Penobscot Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.87. 4,597,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,229,496. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $175.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.67. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

