PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $7,187,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.8% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $172.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,677,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,207. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $237.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

