PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $172.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.80. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

