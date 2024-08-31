Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 187,989 Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 187,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,506,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Avista at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Avista by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Avista by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $91,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,436 shares in the company, valued at $208,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $61,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,196 shares in the company, valued at $256,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $91,968.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVA

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,562. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $39.99.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Avista had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.84%.

Avista Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.