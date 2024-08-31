Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Talos Energy worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

TALO stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,239,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,476. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 163.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TALO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,222,904 shares in the company, valued at $435,741,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,199,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,035,570. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

