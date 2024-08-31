Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $7.97 Million Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,977 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ON by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONON has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

ON Price Performance

NYSE:ONON traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,903,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,203. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.22. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $48.08.

ON Company Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.