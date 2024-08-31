Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,239 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,877,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vital Energy by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 113,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 39,147 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vital Energy by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 207,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vital Energy

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vital Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VTLE traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 927,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,189. Vital Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.90.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Vital Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

