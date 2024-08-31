Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,631,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,857,000 after purchasing an additional 43,940 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,749,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,430,000 after purchasing an additional 212,030 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,432,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,850,000 after purchasing an additional 77,537 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,422,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 324,958 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,534 shares of company stock worth $252,144. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NOG traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 926,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,086. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.28 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

