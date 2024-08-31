Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 1,630 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 260.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

NYSE PK traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,745. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.30). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

