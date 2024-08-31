Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $69,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $69,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at $416,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,087. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.24. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $147.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.91) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 76.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THG shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

