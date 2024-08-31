Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 1,818 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of OUTFRONT Media worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 105.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 343.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

OUT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,680. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a negative return on equity of 72.77% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.11%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

