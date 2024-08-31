Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes $7.31 Million Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 87,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of UMB Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $162,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,208,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $162,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,208,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Pauls sold 1,623 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $150,890.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $681,656.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,719 over the last three months. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMBF traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.59. 389,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,082. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $105.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.80.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.72%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

