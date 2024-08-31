PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Trading Up 4.3%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.45 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 40.40 ($0.53). Approximately 726,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 612,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.75 ($0.51).

PetroTal Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £358.82 million, a PE ratio of 356.82 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Get PetroTal alerts:

PetroTal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. PetroTal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,545.45%.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.