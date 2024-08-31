Pheton Holdings Ltd. Prices IPO at $4.00-$5.00 Per Share (PTHL)

Pheton Holdings Ltd. (PTHL) plans to raise $11 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, September 3rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 2,500,000 shares at $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Pheton Holdings Ltd. generated $560,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $70,000. The company has a market cap of $65.3 million.

Cathay Securities acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Pheton Holdings Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Pheton Holdings Ltd. is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands on Nov. 2, 2022. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We operate through our PRC operating entity in China, Beijing Feitian, which is a whollyÂ ownedÂ subsidiary of Jinruixi, our wholly foreign-ownedÂ enterprise under the PRC law. As of the date of this prospectus, all of our business is conducted by Beijing Feitian. Beijing Feitian is a healthcare solution provider dedicated to the development and commercialization of treatment software used for brachytherapy, a type of radiotherapy used in treating cancer patients by placing radioactive sources inside the patient that kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. Beijing Feitianâ€™s proprietary TPS product, FTTPS, is designed to promote the efficiency, accuracy, and safety of brachytherapy. FTTPS stands forÂ Feitian Treatment Planning Software. FTTPS is an advanced and user-orientedÂ software for treatment planning of a wide variety of malignant tumors, which can determine the target volume, prescription dose, and dose limitation to protect organs at risk (â€śOARsâ€ť) and produce a dose distribution plan for brachytherapy for cancer patients. Beijing Feitianâ€™s operations include the sales of Medical Auxiliary Supplies, such as printed 3D molds, seed implant needles, computer workstations, etc., and the sales of FTTPS-relatedÂ technical advisories or provisions of consulting services. However, as of the date of this prospectus, except for burning FTTPS onto CDs, Beijing Feitian does not engage in any other manufacturing activities itself. Instead, we procure other products we sell from third-partyÂ suppliers. *Note: Net loss and revenue figures are for the 12 months that ended on June 30, 2023. (Note: Pheton Holdings Ltd. disclosed that it hired Cathay Securities as its sole book-runner, replacing Pacific Century Securities and Revere Securities, according to an F-1/A filing dated Feb. 8, 2024.) (Note: Pheton Holdings Ltd. filed its F-1 on Oct. 11, 2023, and disclosed terms for its IPO: 2.5 million Class A ordinary shares at $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $11.25 million. Pheton submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on June 2, 2023.) “.

Pheton Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1998 and has 10 employees. The company is located at Room 306, NET Building, Hong Jun Ying South Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China and can be reached via phone at (86) 010-8481-7665 or on the web at http://www.ftzy.com.cn/.

