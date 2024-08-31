Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $54,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 684.4% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PM traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,602,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.98.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

