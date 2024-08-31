Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.480-0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $213.0 million-$221.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.0 million. Photronics also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.48-0.54 EPS.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $25.86 on Friday. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Photronics’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Photronics will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

