Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,095,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the July 31st total of 2,568,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,190.0 days.

Piaggio & C. Stock Up 0.9 %

Piaggio & C. stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.95. 160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,005. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.04. Piaggio & C. has a 12 month low of C$2.67 and a 12 month high of C$3.90.

About Piaggio & C.

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

