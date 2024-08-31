Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Shares in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 416,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,164,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.30% of Squarespace as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 13.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 68,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $3,033,354.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,031,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,187.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 68,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $3,033,354.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,031,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,053 shares of company stock worth $8,595,861 over the last three months. Company insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SQSP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.64.

Squarespace Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SQSP traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.48. 728,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,586. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -909.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.62. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $45.50.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

