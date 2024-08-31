Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 3,239 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 0.8% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $4,893,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,666,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,281,657 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $5.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $492.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $454.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $493.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.