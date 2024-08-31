Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $16.34 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,340 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.6 %

GS traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $510.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $517.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $485.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.98. The company has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

