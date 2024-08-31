Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 54,479 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,479 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.06% of Ventas worth $13,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 164,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 121,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 50,924 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.11. 3,557,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,444.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,058. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

