Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 1.1% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $27,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 306.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Progressive by 5.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 64.2% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.20. 2,817,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,695. The company has a market cap of $147.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $131.87 and a one year high of $254.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.45.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,439,833.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,400.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,984 shares of company stock worth $22,564,766 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.