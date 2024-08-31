Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned about 0.75% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 192.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.21. The company had a trading volume of 282,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,161. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.01. The company has a market capitalization of $652.07 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12-month low of $48.71 and a 12-month high of $60.41.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

