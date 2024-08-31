Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Buys 546 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

