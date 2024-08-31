Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Buys 5,500 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 47.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,049,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,767,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,787. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.01%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

