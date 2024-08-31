Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Buys New Shares in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 45.3% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in ARM by 33.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in ARM by 6.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC boosted its stake in ARM by 47.8% in the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARM by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARM. Guggenheim boosted their target price on ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa America upgraded ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

ARM traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,763,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,320,963. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $188.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.84 and its 200-day moving average is $132.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.29.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

