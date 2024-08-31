Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,089,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,808,000 after acquiring an additional 85,434 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,080,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,911,000 after purchasing an additional 95,632 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after buying an additional 1,617,687 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,833,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,923,000 after buying an additional 76,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,735,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,015,000 after buying an additional 30,097 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $101.63. 1,115,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,906. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $105.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average is $95.57.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

