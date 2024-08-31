Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $2.85 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BX traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.36. 3,421,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.59 and a 1 year high of $145.16. The company has a market cap of $101.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.29.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.90%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

