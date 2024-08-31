Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $233,000 Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co cut its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,646,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,994,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 99.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 764,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,151,000 after purchasing an additional 382,114 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,625,000 after buying an additional 377,019 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Global Management LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $27,214,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,040.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,438 shares of company stock worth $6,107,538 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.96. 1,841,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BJ. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

