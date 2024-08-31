Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $354,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co reduced its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,376 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $912,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,034. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $311,701.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,553,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,844,992.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,526,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,207,442.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

