Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Increases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 3.5% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in State Street by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in State Street by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.89.

State Street Stock Up 1.4 %

STT stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.10. 1,749,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,288. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.17. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $87.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 56.93%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

