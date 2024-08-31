Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Makes New Investment in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FHYS)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FHYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned approximately 0.86% of Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FHYS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98. Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

Get Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF alerts:

Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

The Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (FHYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks high current income through the active management of short-term US dollar-denominated corporate debt securities that are rated below investment-grade. FHYS was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Federated Hermes.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.