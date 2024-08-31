Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Purchases 1,369 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $518.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,637,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,479. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $504.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

