Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Purchases 1,421 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.45.

Netflix Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $8.87 on Friday, hitting $701.35. 3,266,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,828,823. The company has a market capitalization of $302.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $711.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $659.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,700 shares of company stock valued at $98,283,982. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

