Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Raises Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,343,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,522 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned approximately 1.17% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $57,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.74. 432,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,155. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

