Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Sells 1,490 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lowered its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,729,000 after buying an additional 1,125,795 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,861,000 after purchasing an additional 313,649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 600,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 471,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,140,000 after purchasing an additional 40,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 420,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,821,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.85. 276,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,845. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.01. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

