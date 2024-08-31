Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Sells 257 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lowered its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SKYY stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.93. 64,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,810. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.94. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $70.42 and a 12 month high of $98.50.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

