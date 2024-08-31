Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Sells 820 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,557 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,770,000 after buying an additional 7,265,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3,468.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,572,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,071 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 107.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,943,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,151 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,572 shares during the period.

BNDX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,622. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $48.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

