Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Sells 8,246 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,246 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 29,450,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,745,404. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $44.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

