Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 3,400 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 300,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,439,190,000 after buying an additional 105,475,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $812,644,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,872,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $976,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729,145 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 38.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,069,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,318,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,225,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,635,000 after buying an additional 3,187,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.62. The stock had a trading volume of 537,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.63. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BMO

About Bank of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.