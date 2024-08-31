Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,859. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

