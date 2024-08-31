Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 309,634 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,020,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,634 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $22,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 15.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 16.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT Trading Up 0.4 %

LASR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. 186,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,489. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $567.93 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. nLIGHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on nLIGHT

About nLIGHT

(Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.