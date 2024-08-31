Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,369.8% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 221,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,889,000 after acquiring an additional 206,803 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 130,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,116,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $172.75.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

