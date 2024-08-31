Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,114 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

LNG traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.32. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $187.44.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.