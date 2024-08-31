Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,147. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.51. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

