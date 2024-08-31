Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.6 %

NSC stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,998. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at $371,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,655. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,065. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

