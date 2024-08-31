Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $20.20 Million Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,877 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.92% of Ultra Clean worth $20,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,360,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,869,000 after purchasing an additional 148,819 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,559,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,396,000 after acquiring an additional 698,242 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,828,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 860,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,179,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 46,076 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Stock Up 0.9 %

UCTT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.70. 326,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,522. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.98 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $516.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.06 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 15,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $704,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 15,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $704,674.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,056,760.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,293 shares of company stock worth $3,389,290 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

About Ultra Clean

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

