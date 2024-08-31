Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $4.94 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,190,000 after acquiring an additional 202,434 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,295,000 after purchasing an additional 416,911 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,922,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.5 %

MGM traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $37.59. 4,638,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,499. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

