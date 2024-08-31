Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,201,000 after buying an additional 4,789,788 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,803,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,742,000 after acquiring an additional 919,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,418,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,211,000 after acquiring an additional 805,051 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Altria Group by 415.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 984,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,935,000 after purchasing an additional 793,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Altria Group by 1,712.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 820,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,811,000 after purchasing an additional 775,681 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,010,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,355,649. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $53.82. The company has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

